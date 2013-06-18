Banks hired for inaugural Federal-regional bond

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The inaugural joint bond issue between the German Federal Republic and its regions has been mandated to Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, and HSBC, said one of the lead banks on Tuesday.

The Bund-Laender-Anleihe bond, or so-called Deutschland-Bond, will be denominated in euros and is expected to carry an AAA rating from Fitch.

The transaction will follow investor relations work over the coming days, subject to market conditions.