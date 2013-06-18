FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks hired for inaugural Federal-regional bond
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Banks hired for inaugural Federal-regional bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The inaugural joint bond issue between the German Federal Republic and its regions has been mandated to Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, and HSBC, said one of the lead banks on Tuesday.

The Bund-Laender-Anleihe bond, or so-called Deutschland-Bond, will be denominated in euros and is expected to carry an AAA rating from Fitch.

The transaction will follow investor relations work over the coming days, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker

