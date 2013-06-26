Investor interest for German Federal regional bond tops EUR2bn

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Investor interest in the first ever joint bond issue for the German Federal Republic and its regions has topped EUR2bn, allowing banks to open books with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 1bp, said a lead manager on Wednesday.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC earlier took indications of interest on the ‘Bund-Laender Anleihe’ at mid-swaps plus low single digits, and expect to price the deal later in the day.

The benchmark bond will mature on 15 July 2020, and is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)