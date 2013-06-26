FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders near EUR3bn on debut German Federal-regional bond
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Orders near EUR3bn on debut German Federal-regional bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Orders on the first ever joint bond issue for the German Federal Republic and its regions are close to EUR3bn, with official guidance for the seven-year deal unchanged at mid-swaps plus 1bp area, said a lead manager on Wednesday.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC earlier set initial pricing thoughts on the ‘Bund-Laender-Anleihe’ at mid-swaps plus low single digits, collecting over EUR2bn of interest earlier on Wednesday morning.

The July 2020 benchmark will price later in the day, said leads, and is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

