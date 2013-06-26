UPDATE 1-Generous pricing takes sheen off Bund-Laender debut

(Adds fair value calculations, quote, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The first joint bond issue between the German Federal Republic and its regions has already landed nearly EUR3bn of orders, but generous pricing could taint a scheme designed to lower funding costs for weaker states.

Interest in the seven-year ‘Bund-Laender-Anleihe’ is quickly closing in on the deal’s target size, with official price guidance offering around a 1bp pick up to mid-swaps.

However, with existing regional bonds - that have no Federal Republic component - trading only slightly wider, the success of the initiative is under close scrutiny.

To date, regions have issued under a joint-Laender scheme. A straight line interpolation between existing joint-Laender bonds places July 2020 fair value at mid-swaps plus 2.4bp, less than 1.5bp wider than where the new Bund-Laender deal with the same maturity is coming.

By comparison, German development bank KfW’s 1.125% January 2020 bond issued earlier this year was bid at mid-swaps minus 9bp on Tradeweb on Wednesday morning, while Germany’s 3% July 2020 Bund was bid at mid-swaps minus 48bp.

PRICING CRUCIAL

The federal government has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows during the eurozone crisis, while several of Germany’s 16 states pay much higher rates, reflecting their high levels of indebtedness or economic problems.

In order to get the support of the states in parliament for the eurozone’s new fiscal pact last year, Berlin agreed to the joint bond initiative to help reduce regions’ funding costs.

However, after a year of negotiations the deal ended up not being quite what many regions had hoped for.

The Federal Republic would only agree to be liable for its share in the bond issue, and would not provide a joint and several guarantee.

Six of the larger regions backed out as interest in the scheme dwindled, leaving ten in the debut bond.

The structure also drew criticism from bank strategists and investors alike, some saying the scheme was a political ruse, and others cursing its complexity.

However, others were more upbeat. Commerzbank, one of the banks managing the deal, published a research note last Thursday stating the debut Bund-Laender bond could achieve pricing around 5-10bp through mid-swaps.

However, the head of fixed income at a brokerage firm in London told IFR that these aims were unrealistic.

“If you are going to get international investors involved you need to have something that pays around Libor. The yields on Bunds are so artificially low, that it is almost useless as a benchmark.”

“Conservative Japanese institutional investors, for instance, will usually buy European supranationals or agencies coming with a small pick up to Libor, but as soon as the spread dips below Libor that interest drops off dramatically.”

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC will price the bond later on Wednesday, which is expected to be AAA-rated by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)