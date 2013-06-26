FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final terms set on Germany's Federal-regional bond debut
June 26, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Final terms set on Germany's Federal-regional bond debut

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Final terms have been set on the first ever joint bond issue for the German Federal Republic and its regions, with banks set to price a EUR3bn seven-year deal later on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 1bp, said one lead manager.

The source added that the deal was “definitely subscribed”, indicating orders totalled more than EUR3bn.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC earlier set official guidance on the ‘Bund-Laender-Anleihe’ at mid-swaps plus 1bp area, inside initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus low single digits.

The July 2020 benchmark will price later in the day, said leads, and is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

