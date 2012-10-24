UPDATE 1-German 10-year debt auction finds stronger demand

LONDON/BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany sold 3.3 billion euros of 10-year debt on Wednesday, drawing stronger demand than at recent auctions as yields rose and appetite for safe-haven assets increased after Moody’s downgraded five Spanish regions.

The last two German 10-year debt sales, in September, drew bids worth less than the amount on offer because the prospect of European Central Bank purchases of Spanish government debt channelled investment flows towards riskier assets.

Wednesday’s auction received bids worth 1.5 times the amount allotted to investors, compared with a 1.37 average bid/cover ratio at previous sales of 10-year bonds this year. For a detailed table of the auction results see.

Spain has become the main focus for markets as it has yet to ask for a bailout that would enable the ECB to buy its bonds. Its apparent hesitation to seek help, however, raises the risk that its economic crisis could worsen before it improves.

Spain retained its investment grade rating from Moody’s Investors Service last week, surprising many in markets and helped push German yields higher. But the downgrade of five of its regions, including Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economic output, reminded investors of the challenges it still faces.

“The spike in (German 10-year) yields last week back towards the 1.60-1.65 percent level ... and the recent Spanish headlines definitely helped the auction,” said Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.

“Bund auctions remain a function of risk appetite.”

Weaker than expected economic sentiment indicators on Wednesday also contributed to the increase in the value of bids at the auction.

The benchmark September 2022 bond sold at an average yield of 1.56 percent, compared with 1.52 percent and 1.42 percent at the previous two auctions and a 1.60 percent average at 10-year bond sales this year.