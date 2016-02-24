FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Record amount of German govt bonds out of reach of ECB QE -Pictet
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Record amount of German govt bonds out of reach of ECB QE -Pictet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A record 45 percent of German government debt on the shopping list of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing asset-purchase programme is ineligible because the bonds yield less than the deposit rate.

Research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows some 445 billion euros of the 812 billion euros of German bonds in the ECB’s chosen maturity range of two- to 30-years, yield less than the -0.3 percent deposit rate, the cut-off for purchases under the scheme.

Around 526 billion euros, or 65 percent, yield below zero.

If the ECB does not relax its own restrictions on purchases it risks running out of the bonds it can buy from some countries, including Germany - Europe’s biggest economy and the euro zone’s lowest-risk borrower. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

