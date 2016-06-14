FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Half of eligible German govt debt out of reach of ECB QE - Pictet
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Half of eligible German govt debt out of reach of ECB QE - Pictet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Half of the German government bonds on the shopping list of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing asset-purchase programme are ineligible because they yield less than the deposit rate.

Research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows a record 50 percent of the German bonds in the ECB's chosen maturity range of two- to 30-years, yield less that the -0.4 percent deposit rate, the cut-off for purchases.

This has risen from 45 percent in February.

If the ECB does not relax its own restrictions on purchases it risks running out of the bonds it can buy issued by some countries, including Germany - Europe's biggest economy and the euro zone's lowest-risk borrower. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.