German net new borrowing lower than planned in 2013-finmin
January 15, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

German net new borrowing lower than planned in 2013-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s net new borrowing in 2013 stood at 22.1 billion euros, lower than a previously planned 25.1 billion euros for the year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Expenditure in 2013 stood at 307.8 billion euros, while income stood at 285.7 billion euros and overall Germany had a budget deficit of 0.1 percent of GDP.

Separate data released on Wednesday showed the German economy grew 0.4 percent last year, weaker than expected, although growth is expected to accelerate this year with exports, industrial orders and output rising.

