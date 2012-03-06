Merkel says Brazil promises to help refund IMF

HANOVER, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she had received assurances from President Dilma Rousseff that Brazil would take part in a recapitalisation of the International Monetary Fund, which could in turn help boost crisis funds for the euro zone.

The two leaders told reporters after meeting at a trade fair in Hanover they had discussed Rousseff’s concerns that a flood of cheap money from industrial nations, including the liquidity operations of the European Central Bank, hurt countries like Brazil by leading to an appreciation of their currencies.

Merkel said she had reassured Rousseff that these were only temporary measures aimed to helping euro zone reforms in order to tackle the debt crisis. Brazil has urged Europe to stabilise the euro before the IMF can boost its own capital and release more funds for struggling euro zone states like Greece.