Merkel seeks better investment terms for German firms in Brazil

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will press Brazil this week to grant better investment terms to German companies that have poured over 19 billion euros ($21 billion) into the struggling economy but face rising energy costs, government officials said.

Merkel travels to Brasilia on Wednesday for a two-day visit with a delegation including representatives from 11 government departments and large German companies.

No major corporate deals are due to be announced on the trip but the investment framework will be high on the agenda for the Germans, who have 1,300 companies active in Brazil -- an economy reeling from its sharpest slowdown in three decades.

“I think overall the investment climate could be improved to make it more attractive for investments there from Germany,” said a senior German official involved in preparing the trip, Merkel’s fourth to Brazil.

Brazil is hobbled by legislative gridlock, a lack of viable alternatives to the established political parties and an economic reversal that has pushed its currency to a 12-year low.

The senior German official described Brazil’s economic troubles as “cause for concern” but added: “Brazil is an important partner and the potential is there.”

German officials expect to work with the Brazilians to find common ground on climate policy before a U.N. conference in December, at which some 200 countries will try to agree on limiting the rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius.

The Germans expected to sign joint agreements with the Brazilian government on climate policy and innovation cooperation during this week’s trip. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum/Ruth Pitchford)