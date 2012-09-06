FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition to propose supplementary 2012 budget
September 6, 2012
September 6, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

German coalition to propose supplementary 2012 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition will propose a supplementary budget for 2012 to include Germany’s 1.6 billion euros contribution to a capital increase of the European Investment Bank and an expansion of child care centres.

Volker Kauder, the parliamentary floor leader of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, said the child care expansion would require additional funds of 580 million euros.

A coalition source said the additional budget would be for 2.6 billion euros due to other expenditures.

The German cabinet in March agreed a supplementary budget of 8.7 billion euros to account for Germany’s payments into the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone’s new bailout fund.

