German finmin sees 2013 net new borrowing below plan
March 13, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

German finmin sees 2013 net new borrowing below plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s government expects to be able to cut its net new borrowing this year to below current plans of 17.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“I‘m pretty confident we will manage again in 2013 to keep net new borrowing below our plans,” Schaeuble told a news conference.

Earlier, Germany’s centre-right cabinet agreed the budget for 2014, planning to cut net new borrowing to just 6.4 billion euros next year, the lowest amount in 40 years.

