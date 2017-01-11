FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany with federal budget surplus of 5-7 bln euros in 2016 - sources
January 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 months ago

Germany with federal budget surplus of 5-7 bln euros in 2016 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government managed to post a budget surplus of 5 to 7 billion euros in 2016, coalition sources told Reuters on Wednesday, with the extra money already being slated to go into a fund to finance the costs of integrating refugees.

The Finance Ministry will publish the exact budget surplus figure in the comings days, two coalition politicians familiar with the federal budget said.

In 2015, Germany's federal government reached a budget surplus of nearly 13 billion euros which went into a special fund to finance state spending on a record influx of refugees. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

