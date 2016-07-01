Germany aims for post-Brexit continuity with balanced-budget plans

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Germany wants to send a message of "reliability and continuity" by sticking to plans for a balanced budget over the next four years, despite the shock of Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union, government sources said on Friday.

Under the plans, Berlin expects to reduce its total public debt to less than 60 percent of gross domestic product in 2020 for the first time since 2002, meeting a criterion set out in the EU's Stability and Growth Pact, the sources said.

The German cabinet is expected to approve final details of the 2017 budget and financing plans up to 2020 next Wednesday.

"In these times of uncertainty in many areas, after the decision in Britain, the budget we will present to cabinet next week represents reliability and continuity," one German government source said.

Earlier on Friday, British finance minister George Osborne said that after the vote to leave the EU, he was abandoning his goal of eliminating Britain's budget deficit by 2020, once the centrepiece of his fiscal policy.

An influx of 1.1 million migrants into Germany last year had already raised questions about whether the government could afford to accommodate and integrate the newcomers without jeopardising its cherished balanced budget.

But the government has earmarked 77.5 billion euros ($86.39 billion) up to 2020 for managing the flow of migrants and tackling the causes of migration to Europe - while maintaining its plans for balanced budgets.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition of her conservatives and the left-leaning Social Democrats has faced criticism - both at home and abroad - for holding to the balanced budget plans and not investing more for the future.

Officials in Berlin said the plans for no net new debt up to 2020 did not represent excessive devotion to fiscal discipline. Next year, the government plans to raise investment spending to 33.3 billion euros from 31.5 billion euros in 2016.

"This is not a fetish," the same government source said of the balanced budget plans. "This is about sending a signal, after many years of issuing debt, that life without debt works ... "

"This also has a domestic effect. It is stabilising for the domestic political situation - no new taxes, no new debts," the source said. "The promise is for four years. I think that is important in these times, that promises are stuck to."

Plans drawn up by the Finance Ministry envisage spending and revenues rising to 349.3 billion euros in 2020 from 316.9 billion euros this year. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Larry King)