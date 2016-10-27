FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to saves 5 bln euros in debt interest- govt sources
October 27, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 10 months ago

Germany to saves 5 bln euros in debt interest- govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Germany will pay about 5 billion euros less in interest on its debt this year as its public finances continue to benefit from the low-interest-rate environment, sources in the coalition government told Reuters on Thursday.

The 2016 budget had included 23.8 billion euros ($25.98 billion)to service old debt. But that figure has now been revised down to no more than 19 billion euros, the sources added. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

