Germany to saves 5 bln euros in debt interest- govt sources

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Germany will pay about 5 billion euros less in interest on its debt this year as its public finances continue to benefit from the low-interest-rate environment, sources in the coalition government told Reuters on Thursday.

The 2016 budget had included 23.8 billion euros ($25.98 billion)to service old debt. But that figure has now been revised down to no more than 19 billion euros, the sources added. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)