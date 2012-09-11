FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says unclear how US will deal with "much too high" debt
September 11, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Germany says unclear how US will deal with "much too high" debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday there was great uncertainty about how the United States would deal with its high levels of state debt.

“Ahead of the election in the United States there is great uncertainty about the course American politics will take in dealing the U.S. government’s debts, which are much too high,” he said in a speech to parliament.

Schaeuble was opening a parliamentary debate on Germany’s 2013 budget in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

