Germany says unclear how US will deal with "much too high" debt

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday there was great uncertainty about how the United States would deal with its high levels of state debt.

“Ahead of the election in the United States there is great uncertainty about the course American politics will take in dealing the U.S. government’s debts, which are much too high,” he said in a speech to parliament.

Schaeuble was opening a parliamentary debate on Germany’s 2013 budget in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.