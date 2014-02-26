FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German cabinet nominates Buch for senior Buba job - govt source
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 26, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-German cabinet nominates Buch for senior Buba job - govt source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Buch’s appointment pending German president’s nod

* Nomination had been controversial in government (Adds details)

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as vice president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, a government source said on Wednesday.

The formal appointment of Buch, an economic professor with expertise in international banking and financial markets, is still pending German President Joachim Gauck’s approval.

“It has been decided,” the source said.

Buch, 47, is currently president of the IWH economic research institute in the eastern city of Halle. She also sits on a prestigious panel of economic advisers to the German government, usually referred to as the “wise men”.

The Bundesbank seat became vacant when Lautenschlaeger replaced Joerg Asmussen, who announced in December he was leaving the ECB’s six-member executive board to become a deputy minister in the German labour ministry.

The selection of Buch for one of the Bundesbank’s six board seats was controversial in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left ”grand coalition’ government.

While sources said conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble favoured Buch, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) had reportedly been pressing for Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel to be promoted.

Buch, who was mentioned as a candidate for the ECB post that Lautenschlaeger got, is well known in government circles in Berlin.

She is a member of the influential Advisory Board of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), one of the early warning mechanisms created by the ECB to identify risks in the financial system before they lead to crises.

Buch’s candidacy was reportedly backed by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Framke, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.