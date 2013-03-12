FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann warns against negative deposit rate
March 12, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Weidmann warns against negative deposit rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warned against reducing the European Central Bank’s deposit rate to below zero percent, a German television channel said on Tuesday.

The ECB’s deposit rate, which it pays banks to park their money with it overnight, stands at zero.

“The decision to set to a negative deposit rate would have much more grave consequences than moving towards a zero percent interest threshold,” Weidmann, a member of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council, was quoted as saying by Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen.

