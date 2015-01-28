FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank's Dombret says low oil price can lift growth
January 28, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bundesbank's Dombret says low oil price can lift growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s economic growth could be higher than expected if the price of oil stays low, a board member of the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

Andreas Dombret said that Germany’s central bank had expected gross domestic product to rise by 1 percent this year and by 1.6 percent in the next.

“If the current low oil price were to stay, then economic growth could be noticeably higher this year and next,” Dombret said in a speech delivered in Berlin. “The low price of oil has the effect of a small economic stimulus plan.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Larry King)

