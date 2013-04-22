Service sector growth likely drove German Q1 expansion-Bundesbank

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The German economy probably returned to growth in the first quarter of this year on service sector expansion after contracting in late 2012, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report, provided the cold winter did not have a big impact.

The German central bank said expansion of the services sector, which makes up around two thirds of Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP), probably drove growth, while industry, which accounts for around one fifth of GDP, remained in a lull.

Purchasing managers’ surveys have shown the services sector expanding every month this year, though growth slowed in March as new orders declined and backlogs of work decreased. The manufacturing sector shrank in two out of three months in 2013.

“Even though industry probably did not provide any impetus for growth in the first three months of 2013, the services sector should have expanded again and against this backdrop it seems possible that gross domestic product increased,” the Bundesbank said.

This hinges, however, on whether the effects of a very cold winter - which has taken its toll on the construction sector - have been contained, it added.

Recent data has shown industry orders rising, output edging up, exports falling while retail sales and unemployment have risen. Though sentiment surveys have been broadly positive this year, the latest have shown business and investor sentiment worsening.

The Bundesbank said industrial firms’ sales and production were somewhat weaker on a seasonally adjusted basis in the first two months of 2013 than in the fourth quarter of 2012 as demand from the euro zone stagnated.

Europe’s largest economy shrank by 0.6 percent in late 2012 as firms postponed investments and trade slowed due to the euro zone crisis but economists polled by Reuters expect it to grow by 0.3 percent in the first quarter, thereby avoiding recession.

Germany is due to release preliminary first-quarter GDP data on May 15.

The Bundesbank said the positive mood in Germany, rising employment and increasing demand for capital goods suggested Germany would continue to grow in the second quarter. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists is for Germany to expand by 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Germany’s leading economic institutes expect domestic demand to drive a 0.8 percent expansion this year, while the government has so far predicted growth of 0.4 percent, though it is due to update this forecast on Thursday.