Bundesbank: no risk of out-of-control inflation-paper
May 10, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

Bundesbank: no risk of out-of-control inflation-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - There is no danger that inflation, now at 2 percent in Germany, will get out of control even if it may temporarily be above the average in the euro zone currency bloc, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying.

“(In the ECB) I consistently advocate monetary stability in the euro zone. To achieve that at the moment it is decisive that the guardians of currency don’t let themselves be put under the yoke of financial policy,” Weidmann told the German daily Bild in remarks released ahead of publication on Friday.

“If we stick to our principles there is no danger that inflation may get out of control.”

