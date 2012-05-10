UPDATE 2-Bundesbank: No risk of out-of-control inflation

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - There is no danger that inflation, now at 2 percent in Germany, will get out of control even if it may temporarily be above the average in the euro zone currency bloc, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying.

“(In the ECB) I consistently advocate monetary stability in the euro zone. To achieve that at the moment it is decisive that the guardians of the currency don’t let themselves be put under the yoke of financial policy,” Weidmann told the German daily Bild in remarks released ahead of publication on Friday.

“If we stick to our principles there is no danger that inflation may get out of control.”

Echoing those comments in a separate interview for the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, also due to be published on Friday, Weidmann said it was “absurd” to suggest the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, was softening its stance on inflation.

The European Central Bank targets inflation of close to two percent for the whole of the 17-nation euro zone, he said, which means that inflation somewhat above that level in economically buoyant Germany was tolerable if inflation elsewhere was lower.

“If we in the ECB Council take care that average inflation (for the whole euro zone) does not rise above two percent, then inflation in Germany also does not get out of control,” he said in remarks released ahead of publication.

“Citizens can rely on the vigilance of the Bundesbank.”

On Wednesday, the Bundesbank signalled it was preparing to stomach higher German inflation rates it expects as a result of the structural adjustments that economies on the periphery of the euro zone are making.

Such reforms in peripheral states would improve their competitiveness and under this scenario Germany could have an inflation rate above the bloc’s average, the bank said in a statement for a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

“For many years Germany was below the average. Given our good economic development and low unemployment we may now temporarily be above the average,” Weidmann told Bild.