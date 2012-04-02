Deutsche Telekom to bid for Bundesliga rights

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will submit a bid on Monday for the right to broadcast top-flight German soccer league matches via satellite, cable, internet and mobile networks, a spokesman for the telecommunications company said.

That means it will go head-to-head with pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland, whose main draw is that it shows Bundesliga matches live on cable and satellite.

The current auction for the four Bundesliga seasons starting with 2013/14 is tipped to fetch a record 450 million euros ($599 million) a season.

About 45 companies have registered to bid in the auction and are due to tell the league later on Monday which rights packages they are going for.