Deutsche Telekom to bid for Bundesliga rights
April 2, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Deutsche Telekom to bid for Bundesliga rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will submit a bid on Monday for the right to broadcast top-flight German soccer league matches via satellite, cable, internet and mobile networks, a spokesman for the telecommunications company said.

That means it will go head-to-head with pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland, whose main draw is that it shows Bundesliga matches live on cable and satellite.

The current auction for the four Bundesliga seasons starting with 2013/14 is tipped to fetch a record 450 million euros ($599 million) a season.

About 45 companies have registered to bid in the auction and are due to tell the league later on Monday which rights packages they are going for.

$1 = 0.7509 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan

