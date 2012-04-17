D.Telekom confident of German soccer pact with Sky

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said it was confident of reaching a commercial agreement with Sky Deutschland Dn.DE> on broadcast rights for Bundesliga soccer matches.

“We have not spoken with each other yet. But we are confident of reaching an agreement,” Christian Illek, head of marketing at Telekom Deutschland told journalists during a telephone conference on Tuesday.

Sky Deutschland, part owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp NWSA.O, had outbid Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE to retain key rights to German league soccer, a move seen as crucial to the future of the loss-making pay-TV group.