German ESM vote to go ahead as scheduled-parties
June 29, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

German ESM vote to go ahead as scheduled-parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s parliament will hold its vote on a permanent euro zone bailout scheme and new budget rules on Friday as scheduled, the parliamentary leaders of Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said.

An SPD lawmaker had earlier suggested that the vote could be postponed because of concessions made by Merkel at an EU summit on shoring up Spanish banks directly with bailout funds and help to lower borrowing costs for euro zone members Italy and Spain.

But conservative Bundestag (lower house) leader Volker Kauder and his SPD peer Frank-Walter Steinmeier both confirmed separately that the vote would go ahead after Merkel’s return from the Brussels summit later on Friday.

