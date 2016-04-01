INVESTMENT FOCUS-Bund yields prepare new test of zero and investors' nerves

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year borrowing costs are gearing up for another attempt to break below zero, a year after failing to do so triggered one of the biggest Bund sell-offs in history.

There is no consensus that Bund yields, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro zone and an obligatory element in many fixed income portfolios, will turn negative for the first time.

But several factors suggest investors will again risk rapid losses of several percentage points in pursuit of gains of perhaps only 20 basis points.

Ten-year Bund yields, trading at 0.16 percent on Friday, hit their record low of 0.05 percent last April 17 before a blip in inflation sparked a sell-off that took them above 1 percent by mid-June.

Those forcasting negative yields cite official interest rates lower than they were a year ago, the European Central Bank buying more bonds under its quantitative easing programme and little new debt coming on to the market.

Yet the risk of a repeat sell-off remains. The interest rate paid by German Bunds remain ultra-low at 0.5 percent - meaning a slight rise in the bond yield can outweigh an investor’s return and spark a sell-off that quickly snowballs.

“We thought investors would have learned their lesson,” said ABN AMRO senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu.

“As bonds become increasingly expensive and liquidity is deteriorating, the likelihood increases that you can have sudden jumps in yield ... You would have to argue the risk-reward is at the same levels as last time.”

Crucially, many investors such as those benchmarked to a European debt index have no choice but to hold Bunds.

They can reduce their holdings - traders said positions seem much lighter than they were last April - but they cannot avoid an asset which makes up about a third of those indexes.

THIN GRUEL

New debt sales are unlikely to push yields higher. BNP Paribas strategists say April is the most barren month of the year, with debt sales across the euro zone estimated to be worth 123 billion euros less than redemptions and ECB purchases.

Starting on Friday, the ECB will buy assets worth 80 billion euros every month, up from 60 billion. For the next three months, the extra buying will largely be in government, mainly German, debt as corporate bond purchases are only expected to start from June.

Rabobank says April’s bond repayments and ECB buying net of supply is roughly 2 percent of the outstanding debt stock worth roughly 6.2 trillion euros from 10 euro zone issuers.

The bank forecasts end-2016 Bund yields at minus 0.10 percent. RBS also expects negative yields, while many other forecasters are wary of ruling out such a scenario.

Yields may have room to fall since the ECB cut its deposit rate to minus 0.4 percent from minus 0.2 percent a year ago.

The gap between 10-year and two-year yields is twice what it was last year at almost 70 bps. The economic outlook has not improved that markedly so in theory the yield curve should not be that much steeper. If the gap narrowed back to last year’s levels, Bund yields would be around minus 0.15 percent.

FLOWS AND FUNDAMENTALS

However, some say Bund yields will not fall much from current levels. David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole, pointed at euro zone core inflation figures, which strip out volatile food and energy prices, accelerating in March to 0.6 percent.

“There may be a flow argument for negative yields but I don’t think there’s a fundamental argument,” said Keeble, who doesn’t expect Bund yields to fall below 0.10 percent.

And if they do go negative, is a sell-off inevitable?

Japanese 10-year yields have been negative since February and Swiss yields since September last year. Neither has seen a Bund-like spike yet.

The difference is that those markets are dominated by domestic firms unwilling or unable to invest in foreign assets. In Germany, investors with Europe-only mandates still have the option to sell some Bunds and buy Italian or Spanish debt.

Less constrained investors simply stay away.

“Bunds are no longer fixed income assets as there is no income left to fix,” said Mark Dowding, co-head of investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.