Burda to exit online pet supplies store Zooplus
February 25, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Burda to exit online pet supplies store Zooplus

Jörn Poltz

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German publisher Hubert Burda plans to exit its 30 percent stake in online pet supplies store Zooplus within the next two to three years, Burda’s digital chief told Reuters.

Zooplus, which says it is Europe’s top online retailer for pet supplies, has seen its shares leap 80 percent in the past 12 months, valuing the company at 639 million euros ($726 million).

Burda’s Stefan Winners told Reuters that Zooplus’s rapid growth - its sales rose 34 percent last year to 571 million euros - meant it would rather invest in expansion than pay a dividend.

“That makes sense for Zooplus but does not fit into our strategy,” he said in an interview. “We want to invest in digital businesses that also make dividends possible.” (Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

