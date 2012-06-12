German SMEs more concerned about future - survey

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s small and medium-sized firms are becoming more concerned about the future as the sovereign debt crisis engulfing much of Europe worsens, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Firms said they foresaw political and economic conditions deteriorating in the next 12 months, with only around one third of industrial companies expecting a positive framework next year, said the survey by BDI, Germany’s main industry body.

“Companies realise that the sovereign debt crisis and the slowing economy are hurting their prospects somewhat,” said Arndt Kirchhoff, the industry body’s expert on SMEs.

But more than half of firms deemed their current business situation to be good or very good.

The survey of 1,013 firms was conducted between Feb. 22 and April 30 before Germany’s economic situation began to worsen.

Recent data has shown the country’s manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace for almost three years in May while the services sector grew at the most sluggish rate in six months. The Ifo and ZEW sentiment surveys both slumped last month as the euro zone’s troubles sapped confidence.

While Germany’s economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, saving the euro zone from recession, many economists now expect the economy will slow down in the second quarter.

Firms said the euro zone debt crisis was the biggest threat to their business but they are also concerned about energy and raw material costs.

The number of companies going bankrupt rose at its fastest rate in two years in March, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Some 2,809 companies declared themselves insolvent in March, a 1.7 percent increase compared with a year earlier. The number of bankruptcies rose 19.4 percent month-on-month in March, the data showed.

A separate survey by electronics industry association ZVEI showed on Tuesday that the euro zone debt crisis is hitting the German electronics industry, with orders down 5 percent in April compared with the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, René Wagner and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Michelle Martin)