German new car market shrinks by 9.9 pct in May -Mazda Germany
June 3, 2013

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The German car market, Europe’s largest, shrank at a near double-digit rate in May, according to official figures published on Monday by Mazda’s German unit.

“With a growth of 72.7 percent over the same month last year(...), Mazda was one of the few winners in an overall market that contracted by 9.9 percent to 261,412 vehicles,” Mazda Motors Germany GmbH said in a statement, citing preliminary data from the country’s motor vehicles authority KBA.

The KBA is expected to publish its figures on Tuesday, and the May decline would mean, if confirmed, that April’s growth was little more than a fluke attributable to two extra working days over the previous year’s month.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Michelle Martin

