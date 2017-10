FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s new car market expanded by a half a percent to nearly 260,000 vehicles in October, the first month of year-on-year growth since June, the German auto importers association VDIK said on Friday.

For the ten months through October, the market contracted by 1.6 percent to 2.62 million vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)