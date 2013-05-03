FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car sales return to slow growth in April -source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 3, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

German car sales return to slow growth in April -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s new car market returned to modest growth in April as the month had one business day more than the year-earlier period and purchases by consumers picked up, a source said.

New car registrations edged up by between 1 percent and 2 percent in April, the person, who is familiar with Germany’s car data, told Reuters on Friday. That compares with a drop of 17 percent in March.

Over the first four months of the year, German new car sales are likely down by a high single-digit percentage, the source said. Official data is due later on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.