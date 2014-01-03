Decline in German car sales accelerated in 2013 - KBA

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The decline in German passenger car sales accelerated in 2013, falling below 3 million for the first time since 2010, reflecting troubles in Europe where auto demand is hovering close to a two-decade low.

New car registrations in the home market of Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW fell 4.2 percent to 2.95 million last year, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said, after a decline of 2.9 percent in 2012.

In December alone, though, car sales were up 5.4 percent at 215,320 vehicles, compared with a 2.0 percent decline in November. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)