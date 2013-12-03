FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
December 3, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

German car sales to grow in 2014 after 4.9 pct drop in 2013 -VDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Car sales in Germany will recover next year after sluggish demand in Europe’s biggest auto market may push sales of new vehicles in 2013 to the lowest level in three years.

New car registrations in the home market of Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW may rebound to “about 3 million” units in 2014, industry association VDA said on Tuesday.

German car sales may decline 4.9 percent to 2.93 million vehicles this year, compared with 3.08 million in 2012, as an improvement in the second half failed to offset an 8-percent drop in first-half registrations, VDA said.

Sales fell 2 percent in November to 254,700 vehicles, but were up 3 percent if adjusted for workdays, VDA said.

“The slow stabilisation of the German market is continuing,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann said in remarks prepared for delivery in Berlin.

Germany’s improving outlook echoes better development in France and Spain where sales data published on Monday showed further signs of stabilizing after a prolonged recession in much of Europe pushed demand close to a two-decade low. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

