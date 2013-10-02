UPDATE 1-German car sales in Sept slightly lower than year-ago

* Sept. sales down 1.2 pct at 247,199 cars -KBA

* 9-month sales down 6 pct at 2.22 mln -KBA

* FY sales may reach 2.9-3.0 mln -VDA

* Hopes for market stabilisation this year (Adds official figures, dealer comment, European context)

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A smaller fall in German car sales in September strengthened hopes on Wednesday that weakness in Europe’s biggest auto market is easing and that the market could stabilize or improve this year.

New car registrations in the home market of Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW eased 1.2 percent to 247,199 last month, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said, after a drop of 5 percent in August.

Gains in French and Spanish car sales last month have raised hopes the worst may be over for a western European market enduring its weakest year in two decades and an industry official said Germany would also improve.

“Current forecasts are citing an accelerating economy with the continued willingness of people to spend,” said Volker Lange, head of the VDIK industry association for import brands.

“Given that, I expect that the stabilization could continue in the fourth quarter,” he added in a statement.

The German year-to-date decline was 6 percent, or 2.22 million cars, after the September figures, which also reflected one working day fewer than in September 2012.

“The market is still very tense and life would be tough for us without those generous incentives,” said Ernst-Robert Nouvertne, who runs two VW dealerships near Cologne.

“But things should improve slightly over the rest of the year, also because last year’s second half was so bad.”

Sales of VW and BMW models declined by no more than 2.2 percent and 3.9 percent respectively whereas Ford and Mercedes posted small gains of 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent, KBA said.

Full-year German sales may ease to between 2.9-3.0 million cars this year from 3.08 million in 2012, and keep hovering at around 3 million vehicles in coming years, main industry association VDA has said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)