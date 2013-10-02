German Sept. car sales slightly below year-ago level -source

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German car sales fell again in September but the pace of the decline is slowing, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Registrations of new cars in Europe’s biggest auto market stood “slightly” below year-ago levels, the source said, speaking on condition anonymity because official figures have not been published yet.

German auto sales fell 5 percent year-on-year in August to 214,100 passenger cars, industry association VDA said last month.