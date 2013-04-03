FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German new car sales plunge 17 pct in March
April 3, 2013

German new car sales plunge 17 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German new car sales plunged about 17 percent in March to 281,000 vehicles, the VDIK auto industry association for import brands said on Wednesday.

First-quarter sales of new vehicles in Europe’s biggest auto market declined over 12 percent to about 673,000 cars, the VDIK said in a statement, adding that the March decline reflected a smaller number of working days compared with year-ago levels.

Additional working days in April could contribute to a “better result,” the VDIK said, but added that 2013 would still be a year with “many challenges” for the car industry.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Reporting by Andreas Cremer
