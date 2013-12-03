German new car sales down 2 pct in Nov -source

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - New car sales in Germany fell by 2 percent in November and a similar decline is expected this month, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The decline in November was due to the fact that last month had fewer trading days than the year-earlier period, the industry source said.

Adjusted for the number of trading days, car sales would have increased slightly year-on-year, the person added. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)