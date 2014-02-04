FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car sales rose more than 6 pct in January - source
February 4, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

German car sales rose more than 6 pct in January - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Car sales in Germany rose more than 6 percent in January, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to signs that the rebound in European auto demand is firming up.

Three of Europe’s five largest car markets - France, Italy and Spain - published higher registrations in January on Monday, suggesting that the sales momentum in the region is improving after a six-year slump.

Registrations in Germany may rise for the first time in three years in 2014 to about 3 million cars, the country’s VDA industry association said on Dec. 3, citing a recovery that took hold last summer.

Germany’s KBA federal motor authority will publish detailed sales for Europe’s largest car market later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)

