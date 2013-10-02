FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car production jumps by 14 pct in Sept -auto industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 2, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

German car production jumps by 14 pct in Sept -auto industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German car production jumped 14 percent to 515,200 vehicles in September, driven by strong demand from Asia and abroad, the country’s auto industry association VDA said on Wednesday.

“Our companies are currently profiting from their presence in (foreign) growth centres and the apparent stabilisation in the west European market,” said VDA President Matthias Wissmann in a statement.

The strong growth in production, driven by a 15 percent increase in exports to 389,000 cars, meant that output in the first three quarters of 2013 returned to the 4.1 million vehicle level from the year-ago period.

Automobile production is a major contributor to industrial production, a key driver of the export-reliant German economy, and helps secure hundreds of thousands of domestic jobs.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
