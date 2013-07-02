FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-German June new car sales down around 5 pct -source
July 2, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-German June new car sales down around 5 pct -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* German six-month car sales down around 8 pct -source

* Softer German drop mirrors trend in France, Italy, Spain

* German VDA industry lobby to publish more data at 0930 GMT (Adds year-to-date sales and background)

HAMBURG/BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Car sales in Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, fell by less in June than a month earlier, mirroring the trend in other major euro zone markets and adding to hopes that a five-year slump may be bottoming out.

New auto registrations in Germany, home to Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW, fell around 5 percent year-on-year last month, an industry source familiar with the data told Reuters on Tuesday.

Half-year German auto sales declined around 8 percent, the source said. By comparison, German auto sales slumped 10 percent in May, extending their annual drop to 9 percent.

Registrations in Italy, Spain and France published on Monday showed that the pace of the decline is also slowing in European countries more severely affected by the region’s persistent debt crisis.

Squeezed household budgets and rising unemployment have discouraged consumers in most parts of the 28-nation European Union from purchases of big ticket items, and the car market is nearing a two-decade low after five years of contraction.

Germany’s main industry association, the Berlin-based VDA, is due to publish detailed June sales data and year-to-date deliveries at 0930 GMT.

The VDA lowered its outlook in May, predicting annual sales to drop to a range of between 2.9 and 3 million cars this year compared with an initial estimate of around 3 million and last year’s total of 3.1 million. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by Patrick Graham)

