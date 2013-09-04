FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German chemicals sector sees slower growth on lower prices
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

German chemicals sector sees slower growth on lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday said it expected sales growth at the nation’s chemicals businesses to slow to 1 percent this year, as cheaper material costs translate into lower prices.

The group, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, in July already cut its sales growth outlook for the year to 1.5 percent from 2 percent, citing stagnating prices.

VCI now expects member businesses to charge 0.5 percent lower prices in 2013 than a year earlier. Previously it had seen unchanged prices.

It confirmed its outlook for production volumes to grow 1.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.