FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German chemical sector ups sales forecast on exports, pharma
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

German chemical sector ups sales forecast on exports, pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday lifted its 2015 forecast for industry revenue growth to 1 percent, helped by a higher dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and by strong pharmaceuticals sales.

VCI had previously expected industry sales at Germany-based chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses to rise 0.5 percent this year.

The lobby group sees this year’s domestic product prices 2.5 percent below 2014 levels, more than the 2 percent decline previously predicted, as lower prices for oil and petrochemical raw materials are getting passed along to customers.

It still sees 2015 output volumes 1.5 percent higher than last year.

VCI, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, said revenues in the second quarter were up 2.3 percent, on 3.4 percent higher output volumes and 2.6 percent lower prices.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik and Bayer’s Covestro.

Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is Europe’s largest chemical-producing nation. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.