FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
German chemical industry cuts 2016 sales outlook to 3 pct drop
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 2, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

German chemical industry cuts 2016 sales outlook to 3 pct drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday cut its forecast for industry revenue in 2016 for the fourth time, citing lower product prices as a result of cheaper raw materials and seeing little evidence of any economic upswing.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector with more than 440,000 employees, said it expected revenues to decline 3 percent in 2016, down from a previous forecast in September of minus 1.5 percent.

The lobby group still expects output volumes to increase 0.5 percent this year.

Germany-based chemical and pharmaceutical businesses saw third-quarter aggregate sales drop 2.5 percent from a year earlier, with output volumes slipping 0.5 percent and domestic chemical prices declining 2.7 percent year-on-year, the group said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.