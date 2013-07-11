German chemicals sector lowers sales outlook for 2013

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade association VCI cut its national sales growth outlook for the sector to 1.5 percent in 2013, from an earlier 2 percent estimate, citing stagnating producer prices.

“The industry’s business expectations are moving around zero,” association president Karl-Ludwig Kley, also chief executive of Germany’s Merck, said on Thursday.

First-half sales and production were stable compared with the same period last year, with companies unable to increase prices, according to VCI, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector.

The association’s stance reflects the caution voiced by its member companies.

Lanxess, the world’s largest manufacturer of synthetic rubber, spooked markets last month when it warned that car and tyre demand has not yet recovered and the market remains challenging.

Chemicals industry leader BASF said in May that it expects economic growth to pick up only slightly in 2013, while Bayer said there was room to lift prices at its high-tech plastics and chemicals business in response to soaring raw material prices. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and David Goodman)