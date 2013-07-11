FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German chemicals sector lowers sales outlook for 2013
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 11, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

German chemicals sector lowers sales outlook for 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade association VCI cut its national sales growth outlook for the sector to 1.5 percent in 2013, from an earlier 2 percent estimate, citing stagnating producer prices.

“The industry’s business expectations are moving around zero,” association president Karl-Ludwig Kley, also chief executive of Germany’s Merck, said on Thursday.

First-half sales and production were stable compared with the same period last year, with companies unable to increase prices, according to VCI, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector.

The association’s stance reflects the caution voiced by its member companies.

Lanxess, the world’s largest manufacturer of synthetic rubber, spooked markets last month when it warned that car and tyre demand has not yet recovered and the market remains challenging.

Chemicals industry leader BASF said in May that it expects economic growth to pick up only slightly in 2013, while Bayer said there was room to lift prices at its high-tech plastics and chemicals business in response to soaring raw material prices. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.