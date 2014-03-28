FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer to invest 100 mln euros in Beijing plant
March 28, 2014

Bayer to invest 100 mln euros in Beijing plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Bayer said its healthcare business would invest around 100 million euros ($137 million) to significantly boost production capacity at its plant in Beijing.

Germany’s largest drugmaker said its Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers signed an agreement on Friday, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Germany.

The capacity expansion, which includes automated material handling systems and high-speed packaging lines, will ensure a reliable supply of products such as cardiovascular and anti-diabetes treatments for the domestic Chinese market, it said.

$1 = 0.7278 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham

