German official says D.Boerse could seal China cooperation deal
October 26, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

German official says D.Boerse could seal China cooperation deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse could soon agree a cooperation deal with a Chinese financial market operator, a German government official said on Monday, ahead of a visit to China by Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.

Other cooperation agreements could also be signed during the German delegation’s visit to China, the official said, but these would not be of the same volume as the 40 billion pounds ($61.34 billion) of business deals Britain sealed with the Chinese last week during a visit by President Xi Jinping.

“That definitely won’t be the case with us,” the official said, adding that Germany expected to remain China’s most importance economic partner in the European Union. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)

