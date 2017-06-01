FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Germany, China vow to deepen partnership amid global uncertainty
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 3 months ago

Germany, China vow to deepen partnership amid global uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany and China vowed to extend their relationship in an increasingly uncertain global environment, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.

"We are both ready to contribute to stability in the world," the Chinese premier told reporters, echoing comments made by Merkel who said Germany should expand its partnership with China at such a time.

The two addressed a wide range of other issues from free trade, electro-mobility and diplomatic efforts to solve the North Korea crisis, where Merkel said Germany could get involved.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Emma Thomasson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.