FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Germany's Gabriel begins China tour with "good" talks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 1, 2016 / 7:55 AM / in 10 months

Germany's Gabriel begins China tour with "good" talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel met China's trade minister for talks in "a very good atmosphere" on Tuesday, his deputy said, on the first day of a trip to Beijing marked by tensions over corporate takeovers.

Prior to his trip with 60 business executives from Germany, Gabriel ratcheted up tensions with Beijing by putting the brakes on the latest Chinese takeovers of German technology companies.

Talks on Tuesday between Gabriel and Chinese Trade Minister Gao Hucheng overran, meaning the two ministers were not able to give the opening speeches at a German-Chinese Economic Committee, German officials said.

"I don't see that as an affront," German state secretary Matthias Machnig said of Gabriel's no-show for his speech. "That won't put too much of a burden on German-Chinese relations."

Gabriel and Gao held good talks "in a very good atmosphere", Machnig said. Later on Tuesday, Gabriel is due to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Gabriel's trip comes a week after his ministry withdrew approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing new security concerns.

The government is also scrutinising the sale of Osram's general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a consortium of Chinese buyers. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.