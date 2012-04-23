FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sees trade with Germany at $280 bln by 2015-Wen
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

China sees trade with Germany at $280 bln by 2015-Wen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 (Reuters) - China aims to increase bilateral trade with Germany, its biggest European business partner, to $280 billion by 2015, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday, up from $190 billion or 144 billion euros in 2011.

Speaking at a German-Chinese economic forum in the city of Hannover, Wen also said the two countries should work to combat protectionism and to further improve their mutual market access.

Wen pledged that Beijing would protect intellectual property rights, a key concern for the growing number of German and other European firms investing in China.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.